Nomination deadline approaches for 41st Small Business Awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There are just a few days left to nominate a local business for the Greater Topeka Partnership’s 2022 Small Business Awards.

GTP says on Tuesday, May 10, it will recognize local businesses which have been nominated by residents for their achievements and contributions to the community. To be eligible, it said a business must meet the following:

Be located in Shawnee Co.

Have 100 or fewer employees - including the owners

Has been in business for a minimum of 2 or 3 years depending on award category

Be a for-profit entity

GTP said award categories are as follows:

Young Entrepreneur Award — recognizes a business owner, founder or co-founder between the ages of 18 and 30 for outstanding business achievement

Micro Enterprise Award — recognizes a business with five or fewer employees for outstanding business achievement

Emerging Innovation Venture Award — recognizes a business for achieving commercialization milestones in bringing an innovative solution or technology to market

Women-Owned Business Award — recognizes a woman-owned small business for outstanding business achievement; the business must be at least 51% owned, controlled and managed by one or more women

Minority-Owned Small Business Award — recognizes a minority-owned small business that has attained outstanding business achievement; the business must be at least 51% owned, controlled and managed by one or more individuals belonging to the following ethnic/minority groups: African American, Hispanic American, Native American, Asian-Pacific American and South-Asian American

Veteran-Owned Business Award — recognizes a veteran-owned small business that has attained outstanding business achievement; the business must be at least 51% owned, controlled and managed by one or more U.S. veterans

Small Business Manufacturer Award — recognizes a business that designs, manufactures, fabricates, assembles or processes a finished product (including value-added food products)

Small Business Exporter Award — recognizes a business for success and dedication to selling products or services internationally

Top City Small Business of the Year — recognizes a business for outstanding performance, notable industry or community contributions, and representation of Topeka

GTP said all nominations are required to be received by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 4, for consideration.

To nominate a business, click HERE.

