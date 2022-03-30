National Weather Service confirms tornado hit St. Joseph Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tuesday night’s storms produced a tornado, the National Weather Service reported.

Survey teams confirmed a tornado in eastern St Joseph, Missouri, and brought with it winds up to 90mph. The tornado had a path length of 0.3 miles, according the NWS.

NWS survey team has confirmed a tornado in eastern St Joseph, MO from last night's storms - more details to follow. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 30, 2022

KCTV is following up on the severe weather and will have more details throughout the day.

StormTrack 5 chief meteorologist Erin Little said the weather in the Kansas City area will take a colder turn Wednesday and could get back to feeling like winter. There are also tracking light snow chances Thursday morning.

For the latest weather information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.