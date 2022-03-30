Advertisement

National Weather Service confirms tornado hit St. Joseph Tuesday night

NWS survey team confirms an EF-1 tornado in eastern St Joseph, MO, with winds up to 90 mph and...
NWS survey team confirms an EF-1 tornado in eastern St Joseph, MO, with winds up to 90 mph and a path length of 0.3 miles.(National Weather Service)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tuesday night’s storms produced a tornado, the National Weather Service reported.

Survey teams confirmed a tornado in eastern St Joseph, Missouri, and brought with it winds up to 90mph. The tornado had a path length of 0.3 miles, according the NWS.

KCTV is following up on the severe weather and will have more details throughout the day.

StormTrack 5 chief meteorologist Erin Little said the weather in the Kansas City area will take a colder turn Wednesday and could get back to feeling like winter. There are also tracking light snow chances Thursday morning.

For the latest weather information, click here.

