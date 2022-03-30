KU’s Ochai Agbaji named All-American, Wooden Award finalist

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The accolades continue to roll in for KU Guard Ochai Agbaji.

Agbaji was named an All-American Wednesday and listed among the five finalists for the Wooden Award. He follows Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson who were named finalists in 2020, and would be the first Jayhawk to win the award since Frank Mason in 2017. Mason and Danny Manning are the only Jayhawks to earn the nod.

Agbaji is also a finalist for the Naismith Award, and was unanimously named Big 12 Player of the Year.

Wooden Finalists:

Ochai Agbaji, KU

Johhny Davis, Wisconsin

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

