KU’s Ochai Agbaji named All-American, Wooden Award finalist

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an...
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The accolades continue to roll in for KU Guard Ochai Agbaji.

Agbaji was named an All-American Wednesday and listed among the five finalists for the Wooden Award. He follows Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson who were named finalists in 2020, and would be the first Jayhawk to win the award since Frank Mason in 2017. Mason and Danny Manning are the only Jayhawks to earn the nod.

Agbaji is also a finalist for the Naismith Award, and was unanimously named Big 12 Player of the Year.

Wooden Finalists:

Ochai Agbaji, KU

Johhny Davis, Wisconsin

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

