KU fans send good luck to Jayhawks leaving for Final Four

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Basketball Fans took the day off work, and took their kids out of school, to see their Jayhawks one last time before the Final Four.

Danielle Ortiz got autographs of some of her favorite players alongside her son and daughter.

“My dad used to bring me here when I was little so he’d be proud of me to know that I’m bringing my kids now.”

The tradition continues as the Jayhawk Club Pep Band has played for the Men’s and Women’s teams’ departures, and arrivals, since the 1980s.

The team coming to Topeka gives everyone a chance to see their favorite players face-to-face. Cosper and her group were standing in the front of the line near the doors where the players walked in.

Maria Cosper said she anticipates a win and is glad to see the team before they go

As for the game Saturday, fans are hungry for a win.

Mike Maxwell said, “I think everybody in the KU nation thinks we got one coming from a couple of years ago when we got cheated. So these kids are going to stand up and take their place and get the job done I think.”

Former President of the Jayhawk Club Pat Maxon said passionate fans will always come out to support the team. They’re never tired of cheering on one of the best teams in the country consistently.

“You can see everyone around appreciates it. I don’t think we get spoiled, I think we look forward to it and get disappointed easily but I don’t think spoiled would be a word,” said Maxon.

Anthony Gaines was celebrating in downtown Lawrence when the team won it all in 2008. He wants to pass down the passion to the next generation.

“We come to cheer our Jayhawks on and hope that we get this win. That’s why we’re here and let my grandson experience this,” he said.

The 13 Sports Team is in New Orleans to keep us updated.

