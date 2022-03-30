KDHE identifies cases of active TB in Wyandotte Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials have warned cases of active Tuberculosis have been found in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Unified Government Public Health Department identified a small number of confirmed cases of active Tuberculosis in Wyandotte Co.

At this time, the KDHE says fewer than 10 patients have been diagnosed.

The Department said some of these cases are known to be multi-drug resistant or MDR. MDR TB is caused by a version of the bacteria that causes TB which has developed a resistance to the primary treatment drugs.

Over time, the KDHE said bacteria can become resistant to commonly used antibiotics if they are over-prescribed or if patients do not complete their full course of antibiotic treatment.

KDHE said it and UGPHD will work to ensure the TB patients receive appropriate treatment and to prevent more cases from occurring. Additionally, the two agencies will work with and follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, the Department said there is minimal risk to the general public while it investigates the small outbreak.

As is standard in these kinds of investigations, KDHE said UGPHD will work with each patient to identify possible close contacts and conduct TB tests for them. Those who have been in close contact with known patients will be notified by the health department and provided a free test.

KDHE said TB is an infection caused by a bacterium and is most commonly found in the lungs. In most cases, it said TB spreads through prolonged contact and is treatable.

The Department said TB is spread through the air like cold and flu viruses. Whenever someone with active TB sneezes, coughs or spits, it said the bacteria are released into the air. Those nearby may breathe the bacteria-laden particulates and become infected if it settles into the lungs and begins to grow. From there, it said the bacteria can move through the blood to other parts of the body like the kidneys, spine and brain.

KDHE noted TB is not spread by kissing, shaking hands, sharing food, drinks or toothbrushes, or by touching objects like bed linens or toilet seats.

Even if someone is infected with TB, the KDHE said it does not mean they will get “active” TB. Most who become infected do not develop active TB, instead, they are considered to have “latent TB infection” because their body’s defenses can protect them.

The Department said the general symptoms of TB disease include feelings of sickness or weakness, fever, night sweats, coughing, chest pain or coughing up blood. Only those with symptoms of active TB can spread the disease to others.

KDHE said active TB usually impacts those the patient spends the most time with every day, like family members, friends, coworkers or schoolmates. Those who experience symptoms of active TB or feel strongly they may have been infected with TB should contact their primary care physician or other trained medical professional.

