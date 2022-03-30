Kansas AG calls on TikTok, Snapchat for greater aid in child protection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has called on TikTok and Snapchat to step up parental controls to protect children from online predators.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Wednesday, March 30, he urged the owners of social media platforms TikTok and Snapchat to make needed changes in the apps to give parents more control over content that could be harmful to their children.

In a letter sent by Schmidt and 44 other attorneys general, he urged TikTok and Snapchat officials to take steps to afford parents greater ability to monitor their children’s social media use to protect them from online threats.

Schmidt noted research has found social media usage could have a negative effect on the physical, emotional and mental health of children and teens. He said these vary from decreased self-esteem and greater body-image dissatisfaction or increased exposure to cyberbullying and sexual predation.

“Parental control apps can alert parents or schools to messages and posts on your platforms that have the potential to be harmful and dangerous,” Schmidt and the other attorneys general wrote. “Apps can also alert parents if their child manifests a desire for self-harm or suicide. On other platforms where these apps are allowed to operate appropriately, parents have received notifications of millions of instances of severe bullying and hundreds of thousands of self-harm situations, showing that these apps have the potential to save lives and prevent harm to our youth.”

The AG said social media platforms already moderate some content and operate under some community guidelines, however, these are not always able to protect children and teens who are particularly vulnerable to online threats - especially with direct messaging.

Schmidt said parental control apps empower parents to be full partners with the platforms to maintain a safe space for children online.

Schmidt said the AGs do not advocate for specific parental control apps, but instead encourage TikTok and Snapchat to collaborate with existing developers to implement stronger parental controls and greater ability to moderate content on the social media platforms.

To read the letter sent to the executives, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.