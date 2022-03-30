Advertisement

K-State researchers discover benefits of feeding cattle hemp

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Researchers at Kansas State University have found feeding cattle industrial hemp can have several benefits on their welfare.

The study comes out of K-State College of Veterinary Medicine and looks at how hemp can reduce stress and increase the times when cattle lie down.

The university’s assistant professor of beef production, Michael Kleinhenz said, “Cattle experience a variety of stress and inflammation. Our most recent data shows how cannabinoids via industrial hemp decreased the stress hormone cortisol as well as the inflammatory biomarker prostaglandin E2. This shows that hemp containing cannabidiolic acid, or CBDA, may decrease stress and inflammation in cattle. Thus, hemp may be a natural way to decrease stress and inflammation related to production practices such as transportation and weaning.”

He said this new research helps them better understand how the cannabinoids in industrial hemp interact with bovine physiology and pharmacology.

“For instance, we now know that repeated daily doses of CBDA via feeding hemp does not result in accumulation of cannabinoids in the blood,” Kleinhenz continued saying, “Additionally, it solidified previous research and shows that each cannabinoid has its own absorption and elimination profile.”

The study also revealed feeding cattle industrial hemp helps them lie down more, which helps them chew their cud and produce saliva.

Kleinhenz said further work is still needed to understand the potential biological effects of cattle exposed to repeated doses of hemp.

He adds, “The initial data we have collected is essential should industrial hemp and its by-products be considered by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Association of American Feed Control Officials. Further work is needed to determine if cannabinoids can alter the stress response in cattle during stressful times such as transportation and weaning, but we hope this research is a step forward in the right direction.”

K-State’s research was federally funded. You can read the full report published in Scientific Reports here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Alley Wyatt (left) and Cassie Marie Stookey (right)
Two arrested for kidnapping in SE Topeka
Footing the bill for a new stadium
New home of the Chiefs? Report says Chiefs listening to options for new stadium in Kansas
Lazy Toad
The Lazy Toad cites pandemic struggles in decision to close
ambulance
10-year-old falls to his death in Great Bend

Latest News

Topeka police early Wednesday had placed crime scene tape across the 1400 block of S.W. Byron...
Police on scene of incident early Wednesday in central Topeka
A woman was taken to an area hospital following a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday on the...
Woman taken to hospital late Tuesday after crash on turnpike in Douglas County
The City of Eskridge honors local veterans that served during the Vietnam War.
Vietnam War Veterans honored
Call 785-368-9200 or email telltpd@topeka,.org
SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Man with dementia found safe