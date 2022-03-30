Higher enrollment begs K-State Salina to build new residence hall

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a result of higher enrollment and a lack of available student housing, K-State Salina has broken ground on a new residence hall to assuage the situation.

Kansas State University says its Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus recently broke ground on a new 104-bed residence hall as enrollment on the campus rises and intensifies the challenges of finding available housing.

The University said this is the latest chapter in a season of growth for the campus. In response to changes in the aerospace and tech industries, it said the campus added two new academic degrees and with the support of donors 17 aircraft have been added to its fleet in the past year.

K-State said the new residence hall is another substantial strategic development on the campus and enhances accessibility for prospective students with housing needs.

“This new residence hall is another step forward in establishing our campus as a global aerospace leader,” said Alysia Starkey, K-State Salina CEO and dean. “Studies show students earn better grades and are more likely to finish their degrees when living on campus. This ideal space allows our students to build their network, further their goals and find support that is important to them. When students are empowered by a positive community, they become leaders of tomorrow.”

K-State said Starkey, the dean’s advisory council, alumni and representatives from the KSU Foundation and Hutton Corporation converged to break ground on the $9.1 million project on Friday, March 25.

“K-State Salina’s commitment to the community and its enrollment growth is realized by the construction of this new residence hall,” said Tim Rogers, executive director of the Salina Airport Authority. “This not only helps students but reduces the housing pressure in Salina and benefits the Kansas economy from increased enrollment. The success of K-State Salina has a positive impact on our local community and the surrounding region.”

The University said construction will start north of the existing halls and student union in April with the facility expected to be completed for the Fall 2023 semester.

“This is exciting for the K-State Salina campus and we are pleased to accelerate with an integrated design-build process to address rising enrollments,” said Greg Lohrentz, senior vice president of operations and finance at the KSU Foundation. “As the university’s strategic real estate partner, we appreciate the momentum that building this new dorm will bring to the university and for students wanting to launch their futures at K-State Salina. And the university will own the residence hall once the project financing is paid.”

K-State said Hutton Corporation, out of Salina, is both the architect and contractor for the company.

