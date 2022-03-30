Haag Oil raises over a thousand dollars for shelter animals through “puppy pumps”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three months after opening its “puppy pumps,” Haag Oil is donating over a thousand dollars raised to a Topeka animal shelter.

The fuel transportation company announced in December 2021 that two cents of every gallon of gas purchased at pumps 7 and 8 at Max’s Amoco along SW Gage Blvd. would go to Helping Hands Humane Society.

Representatives from Haag Oil visited the shelter on Tuesday to present them with a check of $1,926.96.

They said the money was collected from its two puppy pumps from December 2021-February 2022.

The puppy pumps remain open at Max’s Amoco and Helping Hands encourages people to get their gas from there saying, “every dollar counts.”

