Good Kid Elizabeth goes All-National on her flute playing skills

TOPEKA (WIBW) -- We took note early on, when Rossville High Senior Elizabeth Schaefer was chosen for the All-National High School Band this school year! Due to COVID, all the fabulous choices from around the country were not able to travel to San Diego to practice and play together in person, but it’s still an amazing honor for this Shawnee County flutist, and she says she learned a lot. Elizabeth is still plenty happy to be staying on the home court playing the National Anthem before Rossville Bulldog home games.

Each December during her 4 years of high school, our Good Kid helped in food drives over the holidays. She also led Vacation Bible School classes, worked Topeka Kennel Club Dog Shows, and kept busy as a 4H camp counselor and a bunch more.

Not only All-National as a 12th grader, she led up to that experience by earning first chair in the Kansas Music Educators flute sections, District and All-State. As a freshman and sophomore, she was a proud player in the Topeka Youth Wind Ensemble and John Philip Sousa Honor Bands, too. Her polished-up resume for College includes her service in FBLA, playing on the Rossville Softball and Volleyball teams, and her work with the Paw Prints Dog Club is all over applications when she graduates on May 15th. A terrific choice for 13 News Good Kid this week, Rossville Class of 2022 Senior Elizabeth Schaefer!

Nominate a senior and good kid you know and add to our impressive list, by sending your story idea to ralph.hipp@wibw.com.

