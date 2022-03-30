Advertisement

Good Kid Elizabeth goes All-National on her flute playing skills

Not able to play in person, she still learned a lot!
It's the supreme honor this loyal band member earned this year.
It's the supreme honor this loyal band member earned this year.(Ann Foster | Ann Foster)
By Ralph Hipp
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA (WIBW) -- We took note early on, when Rossville High Senior Elizabeth Schaefer was chosen for the All-National High School Band this school year! Due to COVID, all the fabulous choices from around the country were not able to travel to San Diego to practice and play together in person, but it’s still an amazing honor for this Shawnee County flutist, and she says she learned a lot. Elizabeth is still plenty happy to be staying on the home court playing the National Anthem before Rossville Bulldog home games.

Each December during her 4 years of high school, our Good Kid helped in food drives over the holidays. She also led Vacation Bible School classes, worked Topeka Kennel Club Dog Shows, and kept busy as a 4H camp counselor and a bunch more.

Not only All-National as a 12th grader, she led up to that experience by earning first chair in the Kansas Music Educators flute sections, District and All-State. As a freshman and sophomore, she was a proud player in the Topeka Youth Wind Ensemble and John Philip Sousa Honor Bands, too. Her polished-up resume for College includes her service in FBLA, playing on the Rossville Softball and Volleyball teams, and her work with the Paw Prints Dog Club is all over applications when she graduates on May 15th. A terrific choice for 13 News Good Kid this week, Rossville Class of 2022 Senior Elizabeth Schaefer!

Nominate a senior and good kid you know and add to our impressive list, by sending your story idea to ralph.hipp@wibw.com.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Tia Howard is the focus of a KBI issued "endangered persons advisory" issued on...
Missing Brown Co. 16-year-old found, being returned home
Jake Alley Wyatt (left) and Cassie Marie Stookey (right)
Two arrested for kidnapping in SE Topeka
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
Footing the bill for a new stadium
New home of the Chiefs? Report says Chiefs listening to options for new stadium in Kansas
October 2009 booking photo of Ryan Eric Powell.
Manhattan man arrested in Sunday morning shooting

Latest News

Don’t panic! Topeka fire crews are using the former White Lakes Mall for training
Don’t panic! Topeka fire crews are using the former White Lakes Mall for training
Hell Rayzor's opens new Herington location
Fork in the Road: Hell Rayzor's opens new location in Herington
Topeka’s first-ever print edition of Spanish-language visitor’s guides is on the shelves
Topeka’s first-ever print edition of Spanish-language visitor’s guides is on the shelves
The Kansas Drum Days is the largest percussion event in Kansas and this year Washburn got to...
Kansas Drum Days Kicks off with Grammy-nominated percussion group