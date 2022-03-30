Advertisement

Eskridge honors Vietnam veterans with recognition ceremony

The City of Eskridge honors local veterans that served during the Vietnam War.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESKRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Eskridge made sure to let the area’s veterans know they are appreciated on National Vietnam Veterans Day.

March 29 is designated in federal law as National Vietnam Veterans Day. It marks the point when the last US troops left South Vietnam, ending America’s direct military involvement in 1973.

City leaders and businesses held a recognition ceremony at Mission Valley High School featuring music and informational displays about the war and time period. Veterans were also given a Certificate of Honor and lapel pin to honor their service.

”I think it’s wonderful, US Marine Corps veteran Bruce Christinsen said. “We’re all being welcomed a whole lot more now than we were when we came home, and it’s great.”

“They signed on the dotted line to give whatever their country needed,” Cecelia Ryan-Muckenthaler, who worked in the Hospital Corps, said. “You gotta respect that.”>

The ceremony also welcomed any veterans that served between 1955 and 1975, regardless of where they served.

The City of Eskridge honors local veterans that served during the Vietnam War.
