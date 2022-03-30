Dunkin’ teams up with e.l.f. to drop makeup collection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dunkin’ Donuts has teamed up with e.l.f. cosmetics to drop a spring makeup collection.

Dunkin’ Donuts has invited customers to wake up and makeup this spring as it collaborates with e.l.f. cosmetics to drop a makeup collection. The line will be exclusively available on elfcosmetics.com, at Ulta Beauty stores and at ulta.com.

“e.l.f. and Dunkin’ run on a shared mission to delight our communities, serve up excitement and help you be your best (s)e.l.f.,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “This collab is all about your morning must-haves. There’s no better way to start your day than making a Dunkin’ run wearing your favorite e.l.f. makeup.”

Dunkin’ said the collection will come in hit with a variety of donut and coffee-inspired shades, shapes, textures and scents. It said the collection will allow makeup lovers to create looks that blend all the rules.

“We’ve long admired the genuine connection e.l.f. has forged with their community and believe it mirrors the connection we have with our Dunkin’ fans,” said Peter Callaro, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Communications, Dunkin’. “We’re thrilled to team up with e.l.f. to bring Dunkin’ devotees an exciting, new way to power their ‘get-up-and-go’ daily routine.”

Here’s what’s on the menu:

The Dunkin’ Dozen - Twelve shades of pigmented eyeshadows with creamy, blendable textures, inspired by fan-favorite donuts: Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, Chocolate Frosted with Sprkinles and Boston Kreme. $16

Donut Forget Putty Primer - A glazed-up primer with a smooth texture, sweet donut scent and soft focus with a glowing finish. $12

Coffee Lip Scrub - A gentle, exfoliating sugar scrub that will leave lips smooth and conditioned with a Dunkin’ coffee scent. $6

Glazed for Days Lip Gloss Set - A duo of sheer glosses with donut scent with Dunkin’s iconic colors. $12

Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles Face Sponge - A donut-inspired sponge for flawless blends which is soft, absorbent and easy to use. $9

The Classic Dunkin’ Stack Fault - The complete 5-piece collection and a limited-edition reusable cup and straw-inspired brush set.

“When I learned about the e.l.f x Dunkin’s collab, I about lost it,” TikTok celebrity Mikayla Nogueira said. “These are legit two of my favorite brands of all time and I couldn’t be more amped to have the chance to tell the world about this makeup collab!”

To get the collection when it goes live on March 31, click HERE.

