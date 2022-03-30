Big Red One to gain new brigade to extend operational reach

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big Red One will gain the support of the 1st Sustainment Brigade to extend the Division’s operational reach.

The U.S. Army says the 1st Sustainment Brigade will fall under the Big Red One’s banner after a Conversion Ceremony on Thursday, March 31. It said the move aligns sustainment capabilities with division requirements.

Fort Riley said the moment will mark a historic turning point for the 1st Sustainment Brigade and the 1st Infantry Division.

Going forward, the Army said the previously III Corps-oriented sustainment brigade will narrow its scope of responsibilities to the 1st Infantry Division, which will allow the division to extend its operational reach and endurance in operations at home and overseas.

Fort Riley said the division sustainment brigade is the premier sustainment organization in the Army, focused on supplying world-class sustainment and readiness support to the Big Red One anytime, anywhere it is deployed.

