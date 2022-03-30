Authorities search for escaped Johnson Co. inmate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for a female inmate who has escaped from the Johnson County Department of Corrections Adult Residential Center.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says on Wednesday, March 30, it placed Alexis Wolfgeher, 23, on escape status. KDOC Enforcement Apprehension and Investigation Special Agents and local law enforcement officials are on the lookout for her.

KDOC said Wolfgeher is a white female with black hair currently dyed red and brown eyes. It said she stands at 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 112 pounds.

The Department said Wolfgeher is serving a sentence for possession of opiates at the Johnson Co. Dept. of Corrections Adult Residential Center - which she walked away from.

Under an agreement between KDOC and JCDOC, the Department said inmates who have release plans appropriate to Johnson Co. are housed at the ARC to promote successful reintegration back into the community.

Anyone with information on Wolfgeher should call EAI at 816-266-2102, JCDOC at 913-715-6539, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 800-572-7463 or local law enforcement agencies at 911.

KDOC records show Wolfgeher was convicted in August 2020 for the crime and was sentenced on Jan. 19, 2021. She was moved to Johnson Co. on March 15, 2022.

KDOC said it will release new information about Wolfgeher’s escape will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.