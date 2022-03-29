Advertisement

Want to send KU off to the Final Four? Here is when they fly out of Topeka

Jayhawk fans welcome the team home Sunday at Topeka Regional Airport. The team leaves Wednesday for the Final Four.
Jayhawk fans welcome the team home Sunday at Topeka Regional Airport. The team leaves Wednesday for the Final Four.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Plans are in the works to see the Kansas Jayhawks take flight from Topeka for the Final Four.

The men’s team is planning to leave Lawrence at noon Wednesday, March 30. They will arrive at Topeka Regional Airport around 12:30 p.m., then walk straight through the terminal to their charter plane to take off for New Orleans.

The Topeka Jayhawk Pep Band plans to be there to send the team off right.

The Final Four is a new experience for most of the players. Senior Mitch Lightfoot is the only current team member who was part of the 2018 squad, which also faced Villanova in the semi-final.

“It’s, like, fake almost. It’s like it’s written,” Lightfoot said. “We played them in the Final Four and lost to them in 2018. It’s only fair to go out there and play again and give them our best shot. I know they’re going to give us their best shot. They’re a great-coached team. They have great players. They have a very active fan base so it’s going to be a great game and I’m excited to be able to go out there and compete against them again.”

KU and Villanova tip-off begins at 5:09 p.m. Saturday, April 2. The Final Four games air on TBS.

