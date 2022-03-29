Advertisement

VAEK commemorates veterans on National Vietnam Veterans Day

Midday in Kansas
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On 2022′s National Vietnam Veterans Day, the Veterans Affairs of Eastern Kansas Health Care System marked the nationally acclaimed day with banners to welcome home veterans.

VAEK’s medical facilities in Topeka and Leavenworth posted a banner and a flag in the entryway and gave a sticker or pin to each Vietnam veteran to commemorate their service.

March 29 is designated in federal law as National Vietnam Veterans Day remembering the day when the last U.S. troops left South Vietnam in 1973.

“Today is a special day and really what we want to do is just say thank you and welcome home,” said Michelle Sweeney, VAEK Outreach Coordinator. “As you know, Vietnam veterans did not get the best welcome home, but I think those that are still left with us we can sure say that now and that is our intention.”

According to the VAEK, data from 2018 indicates that 68,857 Vietnam-era veterans were living in Kansas. VAEK also further said that more than 4,000 Kansas National Guard members were mobilized during the Vietnam War, and 627 Kansans have their names engraved on the black granite wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The special recognition was held in Hawley Auditorium at the Topeka VA medical center.

