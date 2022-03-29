Two arrested for kidnapping in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans have been arrested for kidnapping after an argument lead to a fight and gunshots in the Capital City on Monday night.

The Topeka Police Department says around 8:25 p.m. on Monday, March 28, officers were called to 2311 SE Kentucky with reports of a possible shooting. The caller said no one had been injured, but shots had been fired.

When officers arrived, they said they met with multiple victims at the scene, all of whom reported an argument had escalated into a physical altercation.

During the fight, police said one of the suspects fired a single gunshot, but no one had been hit or injured. Both suspects, later identified as Jake Allen Wyatt and Cassie Marie Stookey, both 34 and of Topeka, then left the scene in a silver vehicle, but officers were unsure where they went.

As a result of the investigation, officers said they found the vehicle in the 400 block of SW Norwood, arrested Wyatt and Stookey and took them to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

Wyatt was booked on three counts of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Stookey was booked on two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim, and a parole violation.

13 NEWS asked for clarification about the actual kidnapping, however, police said they could not release that information as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or leave an anonymous tip with the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.