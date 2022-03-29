Advertisement

Two arrested for kidnapping in SE Topeka

Jake Alley Wyatt (left) and Cassie Marie Stookey (right)
Jake Alley Wyatt (left) and Cassie Marie Stookey (right)(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans have been arrested for kidnapping after an argument lead to a fight and gunshots in the Capital City on Monday night.

The Topeka Police Department says around 8:25 p.m. on Monday, March 28, officers were called to 2311 SE Kentucky with reports of a possible shooting. The caller said no one had been injured, but shots had been fired.

When officers arrived, they said they met with multiple victims at the scene, all of whom reported an argument had escalated into a physical altercation.

During the fight, police said one of the suspects fired a single gunshot, but no one had been hit or injured. Both suspects, later identified as Jake Allen Wyatt and Cassie Marie Stookey, both 34 and of Topeka, then left the scene in a silver vehicle, but officers were unsure where they went.

As a result of the investigation, officers said they found the vehicle in the 400 block of SW Norwood, arrested Wyatt and Stookey and took them to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.

Wyatt was booked on three counts of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Stookey was booked on two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim, and a parole violation.

13 NEWS asked for clarification about the actual kidnapping, however, police said they could not release that information as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or leave an anonymous tip with the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Tia Howard is the focus of a KBI issued "endangered persons advisory" issued on...
Missing Brown Co. 16-year-old found, being returned home
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
October 2009 booking photo of Ryan Eric Powell.
Manhattan man arrested in Sunday morning shooting
Lazy Toad
The Lazy Toad cites pandemic struggles in decision to close
Presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Will Smith confronts Chris Rock, then wins best actor Oscar

Latest News

FILE
Governor: State surveyors will not enforce CMS COVID-19 vaccine mandate
KDHE
Health leaders converge in Manhattan for first in-person conference in 2 years
Fans watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants at...
New home of the Chiefs? Report says Chiefs listening to options for new stadium in Kansas
Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS)
Congressman details recent NATO delegation trip, says Putin is an "evil man"
Congressman LaTurner visits the Ukraine-Romania border to meet with law enforcement officials.
Congressman LaTurner's trip to Europe with the NATO delegation