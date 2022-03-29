Tuesday forecast: Warm and windy today, severe storm risk tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The next 24 hours will bring high impact weather to the area: Fire risk is high, winds will be strong and there will be a risk for severe weather tonight.

A lot of specifics today such as frontal boundaries and cloud cover will be key as to when storms will develop as well as where and how widespread they will be so keep checking back for updates.

After tonight’s storm chance, much cooler weather returns to the area but there will be several more opportunities for rain for the next 8 days. At times may mix with snow as early as tomorrow in north-central KS but mainly Wednesday night due to temperatures about a mile above the surface dropping below freezing. With surface temperatures staying above freezing for most of the night, minimal impacts will occur with any snow that may mix with the rain but lows will get close to 32° so will need to watch out long any precipitation may last.

Normal High: 62/Normal Low: 38 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly cloudy this morning with decreasing clouds this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds SE/S 15-30, gusts up to 45 mph.

Tonight: Storms could develop anytime after 6pm but the higher chance of storms will likely develop between 8pm-10pm. Severe weather is possible so stay weather aware. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds S 15-30, gusts up to 35 mph. A cold front will be pushing through shifting winds to the north mainly in north-central KS.

Tomorrow: Scattered rain showers throughout the day. Temperatures will likely stay steady in the 40s for most of the day. Winds NW 15-30, gusts up to 35 mph.

There will be one more round of precipitation that pushes through Wednesday night. It’s a small chance but has a higher potential of snow mixing in with the rain. Most of Thursday will be dry and mostly sunny especially by the afternoon.

Rain returns Friday night with most of Saturday day. Uncertainty for the 2nd half of the weekend exists with one model indicating rain moves in during the day Sunday while the other model has the area dry. Will keep it consistent from yesterday’s forecast so by no means is this weekend’s forecast set in stone if you’re trying to make outdoor plans. Low confidence on if rain will impact either day but especially Sunday.

Taking Action:

Fire danger threat today, outdoor burning is not recommended.

While the highest risk for severe weather will occur between sunset and midnight a warning or two can’t be ruled out from midnight to sunrise. Make sure you have a source to wake you in case a warning is issued: weather radio, app on your phone, Storm Call. If you have questions on your Storm Call account, call 1-800-260-6695.

It will not rain for everyone tomorrow but it will be much cooler and while not as windy as today, still breezy. We’ll continue to fine tune each rain chance on a daily basis for the next 8 days since there remains uncertainty on specific details.

While all modes are possible with the storm tonight, hail and wind are the primary concerns (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.