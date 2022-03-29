Stanek takes oath to lead Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s new health secretary was sworn into office Monday.

Janet Stanek took her oath as secretary of the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment, officially confirming her in the role she took over five months ago.

Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Stanek to the position on an interim basis, following Dr. Lee Norman’s departure last November. Stanek previously headed the state employee health benefits program, and spent 21 years in leadership roles at Stormont Vail.

During her confirmation hearing, some conservative committee members questioned Stanek’s support for CDC guidance and statements that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe. The Senate ultimately confirmed her in early March with a 32-5 vote.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.