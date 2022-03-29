Salvador Perez wins Lou Gehrig Memorial Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of America’s favorite baseball players has won a major honor.

The Royals announced today that Salvador Perez won this years’ Lou Gehrig Memorial Award, which goes to plays who best showcase “the giving character” of baseball legend Lou Gehrig.

“Salvy is what all of us want baseball and baseball players to be,” said Dayton Moore, Royals President of Baseball Operations. “We often say there isn’t anyone who loves playing baseball more than him, and we’re proud that this award recognizes that nobody enjoys helping people more, too.”

Only one other Royal has won the Lou Gehrig award. George Brett was awarded the honor in 1986.

Perez has donated both time and money to various charities in his native Venezuela as well as here in the United States.

In Venezuela, Perez annually sponsors more than 200 kids for participation in a baseball academy, funds baseball clinics, sponsors and pays for surgeries of children with cleft lips, and sponsors families of police officers in Venezuela.

Locally, Salvy has given $1 million to sponsor and develop the Kansas City MLB Urban Youth Academy. He’s also donates used and autographed game uniforms and equipment to various charity events through the area.

Past recipients of the award include Stan Musial, Ernie Banks, Hank Aaron, Harmon Killebrew, Willie Stargell, Lou Brock, Ozzie Smith, Cal Ripken Jr., Tony Gwynn, Albert Pujols, Derek Jeter and many more.

Perez will receive the award on June 3rd before the Royals game against the Houston Astros.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.