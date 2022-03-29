Reser’s ends burrito production in Topeka after 25 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After 25 years, burrito production at the Reser’s Fine Foods plant in Topeka comes to an end.

Reser’s Fine Foods in Topeka will no longer produce burritos as it has moved that line to an outside supplier.

Responding to 13 NEWS’ inquiries from the week of March 21, Reser’s said employees who worked in burrito production have moved to other high-season production lines in Topeka.

“Reser’s burrito production has transitioned, using our current recipes and ingredients, to an outside supplier,” Danielle Katcher, a spokesperson for the company, said. “All employees from the burrito facility on our Topeka campus have moved to support high-season production in our other Topeka plants.”

Reser’s’ website notes the company acquired La Siesta Foods in Topeka in 1996, which launched its burrito production line.

