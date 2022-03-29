Protective Homes provide temporary homes for children in alleged violence situations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Eleven households in Riley County were recently certified to provide a safe, secure home, temporarily, for children at a moment’s notice.

Riley County Community Corrections started the Protective Homes Program following a situation where it took more than 8 hours to locate a safe home for a child.

The Protective Homes Program provides a safe home when children must be removed from their home and staying with other family members is not an option.

Children are placed into the Protective Homes for up to 72 hours while they wait for a court hearing to establish a more permanent living arrangement.

“They are often traumatized and it’s a moment of crisis, so it’s nice to be able to keep sibling sets together, keep them in their community, allow them to continue to attend school, or see friends, just maintain some sort of normalcy in the situation that they have stumbled into.” Riley Co. Juvenile Intake and Assessment Officer, Sara Darnell says.

The Protective Homes program requires families to participate in training, pass a background check and a home inspection before they can be added to the list of options.

For more information visit RileyCountyKS.gov/Protective-Home-Program

