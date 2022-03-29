Officials addressing ‘large melee’ at Junction City High School

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fourteen students have been suspended from Junction City High School following their involvement in what officials said was a “large melee” this past week in the student cafeteria, according to the JC Post.

The incident occurred Thursday at the Freshman Success Academy cafeteria at the school, the JC Post reports.

Law enforcement is moving forward to ensure the students are “being held accountable for their actions,” said Junction City Police Chief John Lamb. Steps also are being taken to allow law enforcement to address any information it receives and take action to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

Lamb confirmed the 14 students involved in the melee will be issued citations alleging disorderly conduct, noting they will have to appear in court, according to the JC Post.

Lamb said police will meet regularly with school officials to address any rumors, as well as listening for information “from the students.”

Junction City Unified School District 475 is preparing to launch new software that will let people submit information anonymously and allow police to take preventative steps, according to the JC Post.

USD 475 Superintendent Reginald Eggleston said student disagreements may begin outside of school and finds their way onto the campus.

“Just trying to make sure that the entire building, whether it’s teachers, students, support staff, all know we’re in this together,” Eggleston said. “And that is a unified effort in keeping the school safe.”

The building will be closely monitored, the JC Post reported.

“If we hear anything, see anything that looks unusual or just appears suspicious” he said, “that we’re going to make sure that the administrators know and can have ample time to investigate and get in front of it or prevent something from occurring.”

Eggleston added that he would also like the community to notify authorities in cases of potentially suspicious activity, and “just make someone aware of it.”

