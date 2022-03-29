The Lazy Toad cites pandemic struggles in decision to close

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The struggles of the pandemic have a Topeka business closing its doors.

The Lazy Toad’s owners posted the news Monday evening on their Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart that me and my family have decided to call it a day for good,” Todd Howell wrote in his post.

The sports bar and grill opened on the west end of Fairlawn Plaza in 2011, and often hosted live music and other events.

“The Lazy Toad has seen many good times and some bad but after the last 2 years of difficulty we have decided to close permanently,” Howell wrote.

