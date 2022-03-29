KDHE closing some COVID-19 vaccine, testing sites

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDHE is pulling back on COVID-19 response efforts in northeast Kansas.

The Shawnee County Health Department says the vaccine clinic held at the Kansas History Museum will end April 1, as will the testing sites at Southwest Publishing and the former Slumberland Furniture.

Please note that the vaccination site located at the Kansas History Museum and the mass testing sites located at Slumberland Furniture store and Southwest Publishing will be permanently closing at the end of this week. pic.twitter.com/THxnut04Kr — SN Co. Health Dept. (@SnCoHealth) March 28, 2022

A KDHE notice from last week indicated the Riley Co. testing site on Anderson Ave. and the Douglas Co. testing site at the former Payless are also among sites closing at the start of April.

If you need to find a testing location near you, you can visit GoGetTested.com.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.