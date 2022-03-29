Advertisement

KDHE closing some COVID-19 vaccine, testing sites

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDHE is pulling back on COVID-19 response efforts in northeast Kansas.

The Shawnee County Health Department says the vaccine clinic held at the Kansas History Museum will end April 1, as will the testing sites at Southwest Publishing and the former Slumberland Furniture.

A KDHE notice from last week indicated the Riley Co. testing site on Anderson Ave. and the Douglas Co. testing site at the former Payless are also among sites closing at the start of April.

If you need to find a testing location near you, you can visit GoGetTested.com.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown Co. Sherrif John Merchant said a 2007 RAV 4 driven by Catherine Martinez was northbound...
One dead following rollover accident in Brown County
16-year-old Tia Howard is the focus of a KBI issued "endangered persons advisory" issued on...
Missing Brown Co. 16-year-old found, being returned home
A couple of hundred Jayhawk fans turned out at Topeka Regional Airport to welcome the team back...
Hundreds gather at Forbes Field to welcome Final Four-bound KU
A two-vehicle accident caused a power outage in Topeka Sunday afternoon.
A two-vehicle accident on Wanamaker causes power outages in Topeka, leaving minor injuries
Presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Will Smith confronts Chris Rock, then wins best actor Oscar

Latest News

Senior Mitch Lightfoot signs a fan's cast as fans welcomed the team home from Chicago following...
Fans flock to Forbes to kickoff Final Four fun
Senior Mitch Lightfoot signs a fan's cast as fans welcomed the team home from Chicago following...
Forbes Field welcome jump starts Final Four fever for KU fans
KU Final Four Merchandise
The search for Seaman’s new superintendent came to an end Monday.
Seaman chooses new Superintendent