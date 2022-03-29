Kansas schools, cities awarded over $400K to use recycled tires in new projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Schools and cities across the state have been awarded over $400,000 in grants to use recycled tires in new projects.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says its Bureau of Waste Management has awarded grants to 28 organizations that use recycled tire products. It said the annual Waste Tire Product Grants are awarded to local municipalities as well as public and private schools K-12 across the state.

The Department said the grants totaled $436,172.81 and were awarded to projects that include the use of recycled tires in playground surfacing, picnic tables and more. It said the grants are funded by revenue collected through the tire excise tax, a 25 cent fee per vehicle tire.

The KDHE said grant awardees are as follows:

Cherokee County K-State Research and Extension, Cherokee County

City of Burden, Cowley County

City of Dighton, Lane County

City of Fort Scott, Bourbon County

City of Garnett, Anderson County

City of Geneseo, Rice County

City of Grenola, Elk County

City of Harveyville, Wabaunsee County

City of Herington, Dickinson County

City of Lebanon, Smith County

City of Williamsburg, Franklin County

Holy Trinity School, Miami County

Kansas State School for the Deaf, Johnson County

Manhattan Catholic Schools, Riley County

Marshall Middle School, Sedgwick County

Sacred Heart Elementary, Thomas County

Sedgwick County

Sedgwick County Extension Education Foundation, Inc., Sedgwick County

USD 257 Iola, Allen County

USD 274 Oakley Elementary, Logan County

USD 289 Wellsville, Franklin County

USD 308 Graber Elementary, Reno County

USD 311 Pretty Prairie, Reno County

USD 367 Sport & Fitness – Ozone, Miami County

USD 430 Everest Middle School, Miami County

USD 463 Udall Elementary, Cowley County

USD 493 Park Elementary, Cherokee County

West Elementary School, Sedgwick County

For more information about proposed projects and dollar amounts awarded, click HERE.

