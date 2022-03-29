Kansas schools, cities awarded over $400K to use recycled tires in new projects
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Schools and cities across the state have been awarded over $400,000 in grants to use recycled tires in new projects.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says its Bureau of Waste Management has awarded grants to 28 organizations that use recycled tire products. It said the annual Waste Tire Product Grants are awarded to local municipalities as well as public and private schools K-12 across the state.
The Department said the grants totaled $436,172.81 and were awarded to projects that include the use of recycled tires in playground surfacing, picnic tables and more. It said the grants are funded by revenue collected through the tire excise tax, a 25 cent fee per vehicle tire.
The KDHE said grant awardees are as follows:
- Cherokee County K-State Research and Extension, Cherokee County
- City of Burden, Cowley County
- City of Dighton, Lane County
- City of Fort Scott, Bourbon County
- City of Garnett, Anderson County
- City of Geneseo, Rice County
- City of Grenola, Elk County
- City of Harveyville, Wabaunsee County
- City of Herington, Dickinson County
- City of Lebanon, Smith County
- City of Williamsburg, Franklin County
- Holy Trinity School, Miami County
- Kansas State School for the Deaf, Johnson County
- Manhattan Catholic Schools, Riley County
- Marshall Middle School, Sedgwick County
- Sacred Heart Elementary, Thomas County
- Sedgwick County
- Sedgwick County Extension Education Foundation, Inc., Sedgwick County
- USD 257 Iola, Allen County
- USD 274 Oakley Elementary, Logan County
- USD 289 Wellsville, Franklin County
- USD 308 Graber Elementary, Reno County
- USD 311 Pretty Prairie, Reno County
- USD 367 Sport & Fitness – Ozone, Miami County
- USD 430 Everest Middle School, Miami County
- USD 463 Udall Elementary, Cowley County
- USD 493 Park Elementary, Cherokee County
- West Elementary School, Sedgwick County
For more information about proposed projects and dollar amounts awarded, click HERE.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.