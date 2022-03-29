Kansas ranks in top half of states with most burdensome taxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has ranked among the top half of states with the most burdensome taxes.

With Tax Day just around the corner on April 18, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its 2022 Tax Burden by State report, and Kansas ranked in the top half.

In order to find which states tax their residents the most aggressively, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states based on three components of the state tax burden - property taxes, individual income taxes, and sales and excise taxes - as a share of total personal income.

According to the report, Kansas ranked 14th with a 9.34% total tax burden, a 3.11% property tax burden, a 2.43% individual income tax burden and a 3.80% total sales and excise tax burden.

The states that rank the highest include:

New York Hawaii Maine Vermont Minnesota

The states with the lowest tax burden include:

Alaska Tennessee Delaware Wyoming New Hampshire

The study also found that red states typically have a lower tax burden than blue states at 19.36 compared to 31.60. It said the smaller the number, the higher the burden in that state is.

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.