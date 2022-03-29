Kansas Governor signs bipartisan financial bills into law

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, March 29, she signed four bipartisan financial bills into law.

Gov. Kelly said she signed Senate Bill 335 which exempts certain self-funded health plans not subject to regulations from the Kansas Insurance Department from payment of an annual premium tax to the Department.

Kelly said state law previously required certain self-funded health plans subject to federal regulation by the U.S. Department of Labor - per the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 - to pay a 1% premium tax to the Kansas Insurance Department. She said this was despite the Insurance Department having no authority or jurisdiction over them.

Kelly said she also signed Senate Bill 392, which eliminates a statutory transfer from the Insurance Department’s Securities Act Fee Fund to the SGF that was temporarily suspended in fiscal years 2021 2022 during the 2021 legislative session.

The Governor said the suspension was put into place in response to a lawsuit filed against the state about the legality of the transfer, which has since been settled.

Next, Kelly said she signed Substitute for Senate Bill 400, which amends the Kansas Uniform Trust Code to add to the list of trust matters resolved by nonjudicial settlement agreements.

Kelly said the bill also increased the limit on the total value of a trust before a trustee could seek to terminate the trust as non-economic and amended the definition of a “resident trust.”

Lastly, the Governor said she signed House Bill 2574, which amends the law related to awards by the Crime Victims Compensation Board. She said the bill was introduced by the House Committee on Judiciary at the request of a representative of the Office of the Attorney General on behalf of the Crime Victims Compensation Board.

