Kansans warned of signs of child abuse ahead of Child Abuse Prevention Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt has warned Kansans about the signs of child abuse ahead of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has partnered with the Kansas State Child Death Review Board to encourage Kansans to wear blue on Friday, April 1, to increase child abuse awareness. He said the effort marks the start of Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Blue Ribbon Campaign to Prevent Child Abuse.

“Keeping a watchful eye for the signs of child abuse can help protect Kansas children,” Schmidt said. “We all have a responsibility to help keep children safe.”

The State Child Death Review Board said warning signs of child abuse could include parents or caregivers who lack social contact outside the family, have alcohol or drug abuse problems, or are overly controlling or resentful of a child. It said abusive parents or caregivers may belittle children by either direct criticism or subtle put-downs disguised as humor.

The Board said caregivers rationalize abusive behavior as a form of discipline meant to ‘help the child.’ Often, it said the discipline is inconsistent and a result of unreasonable expectations or demands. It also said abusers avoid talking about their child’s injuries.

The AG said victims of child abuse could show a lack of trust, be fearful or anxious about going home, have uncontrolled emotions or lash out in anger. He said they may become depressed and withdrawn from others with unexplained injuries, excessive sadness or crying, flinching at sudden movements and difficulty sleeping.

Schmidt said children who are neglected often have bad hygiene, wear ill-fitting or dirty clothes and have untreated injuries or illnesses. He said they can appear underdeveloped and malnourished and frequently are late or miss school.

According to Schmidt, children regularly get bumps and bruises, especially over bony areas like the knees, elbows and shins. However, he said injuries on other parts of the body, like the stomach, cheeks, ears, buttocks, mouth or thighs should raise concerns of abuse. He said black eyes, human bite marks and burns almost never come from everyday child’s play.

“If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, it is important to speak up,” said Sara Hortenstine, executive director of the State Child Death Review Board. “Many people are reluctant to get involved, but consequences of staying silent can be devastating and sometimes fatal for the child.”

While physical abuse is the most visible form of violence against children, Schmidt said emotional abuse, sexual abuse and neglect also result in serious harm. He said ignoring a child’s needs, putting them in unsupervised or dangerous situations or creating a sense of being unwanted are all forms of abuse.

The AG said April was first declared as Child Abuse Prevention Month by President Ronald Reagan in 1983. He said the Blue Ribbon Campaign started in Virginia in 1989 for a way for a grandmother to remember her grandson who died as a result of abuse.

In addition to wearing blue on Friday, Schmidt said Kansans are also encouraged to display a blue pinwheel as a way to raise awareness for child abuse prevention programs.

For more information about resources to prevent child abuse or to acquire blue pinwheels, residents should contact the Kansas Children’s Service League at 877-530-5275 or click HERE.

To report suspected cases of child abuse or neglect, Kansans should call the Kansas Protection Report Center at 800-922-5330. In cases where a child may be in immediate danger, residents should call 911.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.