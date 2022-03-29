Jersey Mike’s to donate 100% of sales to Special Olympics

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka sub shops will donate 100% of their sales on Wednesday to the Special Olympics - not just the profits.

On Wednesday, March 30, Jersey Mike’s says 100% of its sales will support the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and help over 70 Kansas teams and athletes who will attend the games between June 5-12 in Orlando.

On Wednesday, the sub shop said at seven of its Kansas locations, it will give every single dollar in sales - not just the profit - to the Games and the state programs attending the Games. For the first time ever, it said it will donate all proceeds to a single cause as locations in every state will support Special Olympics athletes.

All month, Jersey Mike’s said generous customers have made donations at over 2,000 locations in the U.S. during its 12th annual “Month of Giving.” On March 30, it said it will be the franchise’s turn to give - and they will give it all away.

The sub shop franchise said it and the Special Olympics believe the passion for being great has no boundaries. Nationwide, it said it hopes to raise enough money to help every qualifying athlete in the country attend the 2022 Games.

Every four years, Jersey Mike’s said 5,500 athletes and coaches from each state come together to compete in a beloved and inspiring sporting event - the Special Olympics USA Games. It said athletes compete in 19 sports, including athletics, gymnastics, swimming, tennis, basketball, flag football and more.

During 2022′s Month of Giving, Jersey Mike’s said it hopes to surpass 2021′s record-breaking $15 million. Since 2011, it said it has raised over $47 million for local charities during its month-long fundraising event.

Kansas locations to participate in the March 30 event include:

Topeka - Brookfield Plaza, 2121 SW Wanamaker Rd., Suite 115, 785-273-7827

Topeka - 718 S Kansas Ave., 785-357-7827

Lenexa - 16151 W 87th Terrace, 913-951-8100

Olathe - 15018 S Black Bob Rd., 913-254-7756

Overland Park - 15901 Antioch Rd., 913-730-8862

Overland Park - 9220 Metcalf Ave., 913-261-9035

Wichita - 2564 N Greenwich Rd., 316-364-3777

For more information about Jersey Mike’s click HERE.

For more information about the Special Olympics USA Games, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.