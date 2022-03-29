Advertisement

The Jayhawk Theatre updates the Jurassic Park screenings for April 2

Jurassic Park will play this Saturday.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawk Theatre is planning to participate in Topeka Dino Days with a showing of the 1993 movie “Jurassic Park” Saturday, April 2, and the proceeds will go to charity.

The Jayhawk Theatre first reported on Friday, March 25, the screenings would be 2 p.m., 5 p.m., and 8:30 p.m., but the Theatre updated its screenings on Saturday with a show in Spanish at 11 a.m. and a 2 p.m. screening in English.

According to Jeff Carson, the Jayhawk Theatre Board President, proceeds from the 11 a.m. screening will go to Vida Ministries and the Salvation Army.

”Vida Ministries and the Salvation Army has a mission since 2006 of helping the immigrant families get settled in, find clothing, or food, or other services... and all the proceeds will go to them,” said Carson.

Admission to enter the showing in Spanish will be $1 or with a canned good.

Admission for the 2 p.m. screening will be $10 with $5 for students. Advanced tickets can be found here.

According to the theatre, it also has a working replica of one of the movie’s staff vehicles for display, thanks to Breanna Johnson partnering with the theatre.

The “Jurassic Park” movie hosted by the Jayhawk Theatre is in partnership with Visit Topeka and Topeka Dino Days.

