Health leaders converge in Manhattan for first in-person conference in 2 years

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Health leaders have converged in Manhattan for the annual Governor’s Public Health Conference after it was held virtually the previous two years.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says after they worked on the front lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic response in their local communities over the past two years, over 500 Kansas public health professionals will meet in person or virtually for the Governor’s Public Health Conference between March 29 and 31, in Manhattan.

“In the midst of the pandemic, local public health leaders have worked to keep people healthy and save lives,” KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said. “This conference will allow them to get re-energized, reconnect with colleagues, and bring valuable information back to their communities.”

The Department said nationally and regionally renowned speakers will present on a variety of topics organized in four tracks - Maternal and Child Health/Family Planning, Public Health, Hot Topics, and Leadership.

KDHE said keynote speakers are headlined by Soledad O’Brien, award-winning documentarian, journalist, speaker, author and philanthropist. She will discuss “Love in the Time of COVID-19: How Public Health Workers Went from America’s Heroes to Become the Face of Government Skepticism and Cynicism.”

The Department said other presenters include Erin Martin, gerontologist, Derek Reed, behavioral economist and Core Ciocchetti, motivational speaker.

According to the Department, the audience includes leaders and staff from the 100 local health departments across the state, as well as staff from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and other public health organizations. It said all attendees were given free COVID tests and masks, which are recommended but not required.

