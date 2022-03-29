Gunman, 2 others dead after standoff, officer-involved shooting in SE Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people, including a gunman, are dead after a hostage situation in southeast Kansas led to an officer-involved shooting.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the officer-involved shooting happened Saturday during what it described as “a barricade and hostage incident” in Baxter Springs.

At about 7:15 p.m. Saturday, March 26, Baxter Springs police officers responded after a woman called 911, requesting help due to an ongoing domestic disturbance. The KBI said when officers arrived, they knocked on the door of the residence, a pull-behind camping trailer.

A man the KBI identified as 37-year-old Eli Crawford, of Baxter Springs, answered the door but slammed it shut after seeing it was police, the KBI said. The KBI said Crawford’s daughter, a 2-year-old girl, then reopened the door and a 27-year-old woman ran outside.

“Crawford then stepped out and shot and killed [the woman],” the KBI said. “He also began shooting at four responding officers.”

The KBI identified the woman fatally shot as Taylor D. Shutte, of Webb City, Missouri.

Responding officers retreated to a safe distance without returning fire after Crawford killed Shutte and fired at them, the KBI said. The agency said Crawford continued to shoot and additional support arrived from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Joplin, Mo. Police Department’s SWAT Team. The KBI also responded with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

“During the incident, Crawford is believed to have used several guns to fire over 90 rounds from the trailer at responding law enforcement officers. At approximately 9:25 p.m., a law enforcement officer fired one round into the camping trailer,” the KBI said.

Officers approached the trailer inside, found Crawford dead from a gunshot wound.

“Shutte and [the two-year-old girl] were also discovered deceased from fatal gunshot wounds,” the KBI said. “No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.”

The KBI said once completed, it will turn findings from its investigation over to the Cherokee County Attorney for review.

