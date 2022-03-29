Gas prices holding steady across the nation but still averaging over $4 a gallon

Advertisement

Gas prices were holding steady in the United States on Tuesday but still averaged $4.24 a gallon across the nation, according to AAA. Prices in Topeka were substantially lower than the national average, including at Max's Amoco station at 1301 S.W. Gage Blvd., where a gallon of unleaded was going for $3.73 on Tuesday morning.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices, which were escalating at a rapid rate for about a month following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have stabilized over the past couple of weeks across the United States.

While Tuesday’s national average for a gallon of unleaded fuel was $4.24, virtually the same as a week ago, AAA reports the price is still up 63 cents over the $3.61 from a month ago and $1.38 over the $2.86 of a year ago.

Earlier this month, on March 11, the all-time record price for gas was recorded in the United States, when unleaded fuel averaged $4.33 per gallon, according to AAA.

According to AAA, the nation’s most expensive gas on Tuesday morning was in California, where the average price was $5.91 per gallon.

Other states with average prices over $5 per gallon on Tuesday were Nevada, at $5.25, and Hawaii, at $5.14

In Kansas, prices remain among the lowest in the nation, with an average price on Tuesday morning at $3.80 a gallon.

Gas in Missouri was slightly cheaper than it was in Kansas, AAA says, with prices averaging $3.78 per gallon on Tuesday in the Show-Me State.

Besides Missouri and Kansas, other states with gas prices averaging below $3.85 a gallon included Arkansas and Oklahoma, both at $3.81, and Maryland at $3.82 a gallon

The average price in Kansas on Tuesday was up 4 cents from the $3.76 of a week ago and was 43 cents higher than the $3.37 of a month ago. Tuesday’s price in Kansas was $1.15 higher than the $2.65 average of a year ago, AAA said.

Gas prices were virtually the same in Topeka over the past week at an average of $3.83 per gallon, AAA said.

Meanwhile, diesel fuel across the nation was averaging $5.12 a gallon on Tuesday, up 8 cents from the $5.04 of a week ago and $2.03 higher than the $3.09 of a year ago.

In Kansas, diesel fuel on Tuesday averaged $4.78 per gallon, up 18 cents from the $4.60 of a week ago; up $1.03 from the $3.75 of a month ago; and up $1.75 per gallon over the $3.03 of a year ago.

According to GasBuddy.com, prices for unleaded fuel Tuesday in Topeka ranged from $3.70 to $3.94 a gallon.

