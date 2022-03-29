Fort Riley takes time to honor Vietnam Vet on National Vietnam Veterans Day

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff at Fort Riley took to Facebook to honor an area Vietnam Veteran who attended a Big Red One Year of Honor ceremony to remember his fallen brother-in-arms.

Fort Riley says veteran Russell Ballard served in Headquarters and Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 28th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division in Vietnam between 1968 and 1969. He is now part of the 28th Infantry Regiment Associaiton, the “Black Lions” as he and his fellow veterans reunite each fall to see each other in person.

While the group usually meets in Las Vegas, staff at the military base said they made a special exception in 2021 to attend the Big Red One Year of Honor ceremony on Oct. 17.

According to Fort Riley, Oct. 17 is a special date for the veterans, as it was the day their brother-in-arms 2nd Lt. Harold “Pinky” Durham was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor and honored at an Oct. 20 ceremony on post.

Following the ceremony, Fort Riley said the veterans and their spouses toured the military base with stops at the Training Area Simulation Center to view the tank simulators. The group even cleared a few rooms in the small arms simulators.

“We have a lot of fun with these things,” Ballard said.

For more information about Durham and his heroic service, click HERE.

