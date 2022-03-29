Former Carlos O’Kelly’s to be transformed into new Mexican eatery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capitol City will welcome a new Mexican seafood restaurant by the end of the year.

After 13 NEWS first reported the former Carlos O’Kelly’s building on S Kansas Ave. was bought by a Topeka restauranteur on Feb. 25, additional details have come to light about the planned expansion.

The new owner’s accountant tells 13 NEWS the new eatery is planned to be a Mexican restaurant focused on seafood. The new addition will be the owner’s fifth restaurant in the Capitol City.

A grand opening has not yet been set, however, the accountant said the owner plans to open the new restaurant before the end of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.