Fork in the Road: Hell Rayzor’s opens new location in Herington

HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS’ Fork in the Road segment is back and our first stop is a mouthwatering burger spot.

Hell Rayzor’s Roadhouse recently opened a second location in Herington.

Co-owner, Bobbi Rayzor said they carry a very simple menu and are known for their five-step burger process.

Step 1: Choose Your Size

Step 2: How Would You Like It Cooked?

Step 3: Pick your Cheese

Step 4: Sauce

Step 5: Pick Your Condiments

“All of our vegetables are fresh, hand-selected, and you can put anything or everything on your burger that you want and it is the same price,” said Bobbi.

The beef also comes from a local cattle ranch, which customer Tim Rowe said he appreciates. “We like that. It supports the local ag economy and no one likes a frozen hamburger off a truck,” he added.

Bobbi and Kevin Rayzor own the restaurants’ two locations. The original in Harveyville will celebrate seven years in June, while the Herington spot opened just three months ago.

Hell Rayzor's opened a second location in Herington along US-77. (Alyssa Willetts)

“We knew we wanted to move this direction and we came upon this building and it just fit us,” Bobbi said.

She said it fit them not only because it is a great location along US-77 highway, but it also had the atmosphere they were after.

“We like to come here for the food,” Rowe said, “It is big food, cold beer, nice people running it. We are quite the regulars here.”

Bobbi said they always have fun with their customers. “We get rowdy with them, we mess with them just like they were family, and that is what I want them to feel like when they come to Hell Rayzor’s, is that we are part of their family.”

A family Bobbi said offered support even in the toughest times of the pandemic.

“They wouldn’t let us go down. They would ride or drive 300 miles just to go through the drive-thru so that way we stayed in business,” she continue saying, “Our customers are very loyal to us.”

Bobbi thanks her loyal customers, but also has a message for those that have not given Hell Rayzor’s a try yet. “They are missing out on a delicious burger. Like I said, it’s fresh, locally grown, they need to come out and have a burger. Let it speak for itself.”

Hell Rayzor’s Herington is open Wednesday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and closed on Monday and Tuesday. It is located at 557 US-77 next to Pizza Hut.

The other location, at 13404 Harveyville Rd., is also closed Monday and Tuesday. Its hours are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday/Thursday and Friday-Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.