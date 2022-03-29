Advertisement

Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted in Texas

FILE PHOTO: Flamingoes bask in the sun at the Johannesburg Zoo Thursday, April 24, 2014.
FILE PHOTO: Flamingoes bask in the sun at the Johannesburg Zoo Thursday, April 24, 2014.(Denis Farrell | AP Photo/Denis Farrell)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — One of two flamingos that escaped from a Kansas zoo during a storm 17 years ago has been spotted on the coast of Texas, wildlife officials said.

The Coastal Fisheries division of Texas Parks and Wildlife confirmed Tuesday to The Associated Press that the African flamingo — known as No. 492 because of the number on its leg band — was captured on video shot March 10 by an environmental activist near Port Lavaca, Texas, at Rhodes Point in Cox Bay. Officials were able to make out the bird’s leg band on the video.

The bird and another flamingo escaped from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita on a stormy night in June 2005. Employees had not yet clipped the birds’ wings to prevent them from flying, which facilitated their escape.

While the other flamingo was never seen again, No. 492 has been spotted several times in Wisconsin, Louisiana and Texas, sometimes with other wild flamingos. But it had been years since its last reported sighting — until this month.

Zoo officials have never made plans to recapture No. 492, despite the sightings, saying there is no easy way to do so without disturbing other wildlife.

The escaped flamingos, known for their distinctive pink feathers and long legs and necks, were born in Africa then shipped to the Kansas zoo in 2004 with 39 other flamingos.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Tia Howard is the focus of a KBI issued "endangered persons advisory" issued on...
Missing Brown Co. 16-year-old found, being returned home
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
October 2009 booking photo of Ryan Eric Powell.
Manhattan man arrested in Sunday morning shooting
Presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Will Smith confronts Chris Rock, then wins best actor Oscar
Kevin Lee Brunson was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter.
Kansas City truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed assistant fire chief

Latest News

FILE - Jersey Mike's
Jersey Mike’s to donate 100% of sales to Special Olympics
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Man on trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot talked about hanging leaders
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo, Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, speaks during a ceremony in...
Washington honors Alaska’s fiery, tireless defender in House
Healthcare spending in the United States was at a 20-year high in 2020, thanks to the COVID-19...
Healthcare spending in US was at a 20-year high in 2020, study says