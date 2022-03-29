Advertisement

First phase of Polk Quincy Viaduct reconstruction to start summer 2022

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first phase of the $234 million Polk Quincy Viaduct reconstruction project will begin in the summer of 2022.

In July 2021, the Kansas Department of Transportation says Governor Laura Kelly announced as part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Plan, the Polk Quincy Viaduct project in Topeka was pushed into the construction pipeline.

KDOT said the project will expand I-70 from four to six lanes from MacVicar Ave. to Topeka Blvd. and will replace the existing viaduct by flattening the curve at Third St. and will make improvements for drivers who travel through the Capital City.

The Department said the first phase of the project will begin in the summer of 2022 and will continue off and on through the summer of 2024. It said the project will include demolition of acquired properties for right-of-way, archeological survey work and utility relocation weather permitting.

KDOT said the second phase of the project will include pavement maintenance and bridge deck patching on seven bridges along I-70 in downtown Topeka. It said this will allow the continued use of the interstate until the construction of the viaduct replacement begins.

According to the Department, the pavement and deck patching will happen during the 2022 and 2023 construction seasons.

KDOT said reconstruction and replacement of I-70 and the Polk Quincy Viaduct will happen in the final phase of the project, which is set to begin in early 2025. It said drivers should expect traffic delays during the next few years as lane and ramp closures will be necessary.

The Department said the total cost of the project currently sits at $234 million.

For more information or to stay up to date about all road construction projects in Kansas, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Tia Howard is the focus of a KBI issued "endangered persons advisory" issued on...
Missing Brown Co. 16-year-old found, being returned home
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith apologizes: ‘I was out of line and I was wrong’
October 2009 booking photo of Ryan Eric Powell.
Manhattan man arrested in Sunday morning shooting
Lazy Toad
The Lazy Toad cites pandemic struggles in decision to close
Presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the...
Will Smith confronts Chris Rock, then wins best actor Oscar

Latest News

FILE
Kansas GOP lawmakers move to prevent local bans on plastic
FILE - Nory Lam
Woman gets probation for DUI crash that killed 5-year-old
The movie will play this Saturday.
Jayhawk Theatre to show movie
FILE - (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Kansas ranks in top half of states with most burdensome taxes
Roger Marshall, left, and Jerry Moran.
Kansas’ U.S. Senators call for answers regarding Ukraine aid