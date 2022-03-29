First phase of Polk Quincy Viaduct reconstruction to start summer 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first phase of the $234 million Polk Quincy Viaduct reconstruction project will begin in the summer of 2022.

In July 2021, the Kansas Department of Transportation says Governor Laura Kelly announced as part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Plan, the Polk Quincy Viaduct project in Topeka was pushed into the construction pipeline.

KDOT said the project will expand I-70 from four to six lanes from MacVicar Ave. to Topeka Blvd. and will replace the existing viaduct by flattening the curve at Third St. and will make improvements for drivers who travel through the Capital City.

The Department said the first phase of the project will begin in the summer of 2022 and will continue off and on through the summer of 2024. It said the project will include demolition of acquired properties for right-of-way, archeological survey work and utility relocation weather permitting.

KDOT said the second phase of the project will include pavement maintenance and bridge deck patching on seven bridges along I-70 in downtown Topeka. It said this will allow the continued use of the interstate until the construction of the viaduct replacement begins.

According to the Department, the pavement and deck patching will happen during the 2022 and 2023 construction seasons.

KDOT said reconstruction and replacement of I-70 and the Polk Quincy Viaduct will happen in the final phase of the project, which is set to begin in early 2025. It said drivers should expect traffic delays during the next few years as lane and ramp closures will be necessary.

The Department said the total cost of the project currently sits at $234 million.

