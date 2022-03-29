Don’t panic! Topeka fire crews are using the former White Lakes Mall for training

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you saw fire crews at the former White Lakes Mall on Tuesday, don’t panic! There was no fire emergency.

Fire crews are in training.

The Topeka Fire Department partnered with the demolition contractors of the former White Lakes Mall to practice specialized skills needed for the job.

“The training we’re doing is very destructive and most people don’t want us to come tear up their commercial structures,” said Alan Stahl with the Topeka Fire Department.“Our fire crews are out there doing what we call roof ventilation and forcible entry on doors.”

“They are legitimately practicing breaking through doors to be able to get into a building, so they are destroying those old doors that are on the outside of the building,” Stahl explained. “They’re also working at cutting open the roof and cutting open the roof of a commercial building is significantly different than cutting open the roof of the house.”

Nine firefighters participated in the training.

TFD’s Alan Stahl says this gives an opportunity for fire crews to prepare properly, “it’s very important for firefighters to get hands-on experience at unusual situations because fires and commercial structures are usually more complex and difficult to fight.”

“So when crews are up on top of that building, cutting holes in the roof, they’re learning things that they wouldn’t have an opportunity to do anywhere else except for in that particular situation,” he added.

Now, whether crews are putting out a fire in a commercial building or residence.

“It’s much more difficult to do forceable entry and roof ventilation on a commercial structure. The door in a house isn’t nearly robust, the roof is made up of a much thinner material that we can break through easily even with common fire access,” Stahl said.

Stahl says the training helps crews know what tools to use in all situations.

“Things like axis don’t cut through that real well, so our guys have to become very proficient in finding other ways to do it,” he said. “Carrying razor knife so that they can cut through that membrane rapidly and then gain access to the structure.”

Topeka Fire says crews plan to be training off and on throughout the demolition.

