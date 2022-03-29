Congressman details recent NATO delegation trip, says Putin is an “evil man”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Jake LaTurner detailed his recent trip to Europe with 13 NEWS and said he thinks Vladimir Putin is an “evil man.”

U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says on Thursday, March 24, he returned from Eastern Europe and the Ukrainian border as part of a bipartisan congressional delegation.

LaTurner said the members traveled to the region to see first-hand accounts of the humanitarian impacts of Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and to show the U.S.’s unwavering support for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization alliance and the people of Ukraine.

“The world needs a strong, sturdy, and determined America as much as ever before. The United States and our allies must continue to be very clear in our message to the rest of the world: Vladimir Putin is a war criminal and must be held accountable for his unprovoked and evil attack on Ukraine. Over the past week, I saw first-hand the devastation and destruction this war has caused for thousands of innocent Ukrainian families,” said Congressman LaTurner. “Russian officials underestimated the strength of the NATO alliance—a partnership that includes brave Kansas soldiers who stand ready to defend every square inch of NATO territory. I will do my part to ensure we continue providing lethal weapons to the brave Ukrainian fighters led by President Zelenskyy and humanitarian aid to the millions of refugees.”

In Poland, LaTurner said he met with officials at the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw to discuss the relationship between the two countries. During a visit to the Torwar Refugee Assistance Center, he said members saw how Poland is caring for over 2 million refugees who have fled Ukraine since the conflict began. He thanked the people of Poland who have opened their homes to Ukrainian refugees.

The Congressman said he also met with leaders of the 82nd Airborne Division and had the chance to speak with Kansas servicemembers. He said servicemembers repeatedly told the delegation that the presence of U.S. forces along NATO’s eastern flank have sent a strong and important message of support about the nation’s commitment to the alliance.

LaTurner said he met with a kitchen and meal preparation site established by World Central Kitchen where Chef Marc Murphy and volunteers work around the clock to provide hot meals to refugees. The team also met with U.S. and NATO forces to discuss the intense military collaboration and coordination which has taken place throughout NATO as a response to the invasion.

On the other side of Ukraine, LaTurner said he traveled to the Romanian-Ukraine border to meet with law enforcement officials and learn how they are working to welcome refugees into the country while also preventing human trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable people. From Romania, he said the delegation also traveled to Moldova and met with Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita.

The Congressman spoke with 13 NEWS on Tuesday morning about the trip.

“President Reagan used to have a saying with the Soviets - he said trust but verify,” LaTurner told 13 NEWS. “Sadly, today, we can’t say trust but verify. I don’t trust Vladimir Putin. I think he’s an evil man. And so, the things that he says bear very little weight with me. We’re going to have to wait and see the evidence and make sure that they’re living up to the things that they say.”

Other members of the delegation include Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA), Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME), Rep. Lori Trahan (D-MA), Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX), and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

