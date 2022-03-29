Boil Water Advisory issued for Effingham supply system

EFFINGHAM, Kan. (WIBW) - A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for residents in the City of Effingham and those who use its public water supply system.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Effingham public water supply system in Atchison Co. It said the advisory is not related to COVID-19.

The KDHE said residents should take the following precautions until further notice:

If tap water appears dirty, residents should flush water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Boil water for one minute before drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Those with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their doctors.

The Department said the advisory took effect on Tuesday, March 29, and will remain in effect until the conditions which put the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved.

The KDHE said the advisory is a result of a power outage that may have affected water quality in the distribution system.

Regardless of who issued the advisory, the KDHE said it is the only entity that can rescind the order after testing at a certified laboratory.

Effingham residents with questions should call the KDHE at 785-296-5514.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.