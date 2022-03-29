Andover salon owner hopes to shed light on alopecia

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An ugly incident at Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony ignited conversations across the nation. While millions seemed to have an opinion about Academy Award winner Will Smith and prominent comedian Chris Rock, the incident also started a conversation about alopecia, a condition affecting Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

With the condition in the spotlight, secondary to “the slap,” Eyewitness News spoke with a specialist in the Wichita area to learn more about alopecia and how celebrities, like Pinkett Smith, can empower those struggling with it.

Alopecia includes any type of hair loss, whether it’s genetic, caused by an autoimmune disorder, or even from chemotherapy. Eyewitness News spoke with a salon owner in Andover who specializes in alopecia and scalp health. She actually has alopecia herself and hopes more awareness can empower women struggling with it, reassuring them that having short, or no hair can be beautiful.

“Alopecia’s one of those things that, you’re embraced, but then I have some women that embrace the alopecia and go bald. And bald is beautiful,” Tangles Unlimited Owner Twanda Hamilton said.

Hamilton does much more than cut and color clients’ hair.

“I go to seminars and classes that specialize in alopecia,” she said. “So, when they come in, they’re able to tell me if they have alopecia or are dealing with other haircare issues.”

Hamilton said many of her clients are embarrassed by their hair loss, regardless of the cause. While she tries to reassure them herself, she says celebrities like Jada Pinkett Smith, opening up about her struggle, can empower many others to do the same.

“It can get you down at first, but now that it’s out in the open and people are getting more educated about it, they have avenues to help build your self-esteem,” Hamilton said.

She pointed out that alopecia impacts men and women and every ethnicity. It can begin as early as people’s 20s, but most of the time, they don’t seek treatment until later.

“Losing your hair for men and women is discouraging so I’m able to talk to them and give them the confidence they need,” Hamilton said.

There are a few options for treating alopecia, but none are perfect. Hamilton said she can make templates of people’s heads to make better-fitting custom wigs. There are also a few products that can thicken hair to a certain extent for some people. But, Hamilton says, if someone in the public eye as much as Jada Pinkett Smith can embrace being bald, anyone can.

