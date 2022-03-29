Advertisement

Alex Jones offers payment, apology to settle Sandy Hook case

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones has offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit by relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims who said he defamed them by asserting the massacre never happened, according to court filings Tuesday.

A Connecticut judge found Jones liable for damages in November, and a trial is planned for later this year to determine how much he should pay the families.

The plaintiffs said they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers.

The new court filings posted online said: “Mr. Jones extends his heartfelt apology for any distress his remarks caused.”

