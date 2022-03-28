Topeka’s first-ever print edition of Spanish-language visitor’s guides is on the shelves

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s first-ever print edition of a Spanish-language visitor’s guide is now on the shelves in downtown Topeka.

Visit Topeka released two new printed visitor’s guides - one in English, the other in Spanish.

They are rebranded as the “2022 Topeka City Guide” to introduce visitors and future residents to the amenities the capital city has to offer.

Lalo Muñoz with El Centro says this guide highlights the Hispanic and Latino communities, “we were excited to be able to work with them to make sure that we were thinking through what Spanish-speaking families are looking for and how we might be able to approach them,” said Muñoz. “I think that’s leadership it is taking the first step towards other individuals to meet them where they are.”

The Spanish-language guide features 112 pages translated into Spanish, for both visitors’ information and for people who may be looking to relocate here.

“I think that it’s a draw if they want to learn more about what we have to offer. The other thing about this effort is that we’re going to be working through a strategy on how to reach them and it might require us to do different things as opposed to just traditional media,” said Muñoz. “Building relationships and communities across the state, and thinking through how do we build trust and foster trust that might help individuals become aware that Topeka is a place that might lead them to see cool things and live.”

“It’s amazing the entire team work together and not only did we do one translation but to add in features that weren’t available to those communities that they will find beneficial,” said Sean Dixon, Visit Topeka President. “Even down to design and layout. It was page by page does this make sense? Let’s reconfigure it and give it a whole new cover and look to accommodate this new market.”

A 2021 report shows that Shawnee County’s Hispanic population grew by nearly 24%.

Visit Topeka says it wants to create an inclusive community to meet everyone’s needs.

“It can only help us grow. The Spanish-speaking market in particular throughout the midwest is growing at a substantial rate in all the other markets, but really just it’s in our character to make sure that everyone who comes here has a good time. it’s good for business but it’s also good for the soul, we want to make sure that’s in everything we do,” said Dixon.

You can find the new guides at Visit Topeka’s visitor’s center.

A digital version is available here.

