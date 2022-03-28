Stores display KU merchandise after big win

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KU has done it again and fans are ready to wear their pride.

“We’ve had people try to come in literally before we opened to get these shirts,” said Trish Lopez, store manager for Rally House Topeka. “We are probably looking at around 75 calls for the shirts and we now have them. Everybody can come out and get them.”

Crimson and Blue is being shipped just about everywhere and households divided are coming together.

“KU fans I believe are everywhere,” said Lopez, “We do orders and we get orders from Washington state all the way down to Florida. I even sent one to Alaska one time.”

People were even crossing the line and buying gear from the other side to help Kansas fans show there pride. Jill Hoover told us it was almost painful to make the purchase.

“My son and daughter in-law they live in Texas, Dallas area, very near and dear KU fans,” said Hoover, “so it takes a lot for me to come and purchase these as a K-State fan.”

KU’s victory is also bringing new families together.

“For Christmas we got KU tickets for ourselves and all our kids,” said Warnow. “It was kind of one of the first times our whole family got together and he got to hang out with all my kids so it was a good start to our relationship and now we are getting married this year so it just makes that we are going to win the National Championship!”

Regardless of who you cheer for, Kansans are proud to represent teams from across the Sunflower State...

I think just as Kansans, period, we love our sports regardless if it’s KU, K-State, Chiefs, Royals,” said Hoover, “it’s important to represent no matter whether we are here or wherever their new home is at.”

A word of advice, be quick to get your gear because this dedicated fan base is going all-out.

The Jayhawks take on the Villanova Wildcats at 5pm Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.