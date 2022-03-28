Advertisement

Seaman chooses new Superintendent

The assistant superintendent of USD 230, Spring Hill Public Schools, will be the next leader of...
The assistant superintendent of USD 230, Spring Hill Public Schools, will be the next leader of the USD 345 district.(Seaman USD 345)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The search for Seaman’s new superintendent came to an end Monday.

The USD 345 Board of Education selected Brad Willson to lead the district after calling a special meeting Monday. Willson received a two-year contract, running from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2024.

Willson has spent 28 years in education in positions ranging from a science teacher to an assistant principal. He most recently served as Spring Hill’s assistant superintendent for seven years. He previously served as the Director of Human Resources for two years until he was promoted.

According to Seaman’s district website, he earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry and physics education from Kansas State University in 1994 and then his master’s degree in Educational Technology from MidAmerica Nazarene University in 2003.

