Seaman chooses new Superintendent

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The search for Seaman’s new superintendent came to an end Monday.

The USD 345 Board of Education selected Brad Willson to lead the district after calling a special meeting Monday. Willson received a two-year contract, running from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2024.

Willson has spent 28 years in education in positions ranging from a science teacher to an assistant principal. He most recently served as Spring Hill’s assistant superintendent for seven years. He previously served as the Director of Human Resources for two years until he was promoted.

Wilson has spent 28 years in education in positions ranging from a science teacher to an assistant principal.

According to Seaman’s district website, he earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry and physics education from Kansas State University in 1994 and then his master’s degree in Educational Technology from MidAmerica Nazarene University in 2003.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.