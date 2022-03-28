Osawatomie fire department mourns loss of firefighter who died in car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Osawatomie community is mourning the loss of one its first responders.

The Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department announced that Josh Coffelt, a firefighter with the department, died Sunday morning from injuries in a “non-line of duty vehicle accident.”

The City of Osawatomie stated Coffelt was a valued member of its community.

He also worked at K&T Auto, who stated that Coffelt “was more than our employee. He was our friend, our brother, our family. Josh had a heart like no other. He was the kind of guy to give you the shirt of his back. He was a hard worker, always willing to give more with nothing asked in return.”

