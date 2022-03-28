Advertisement

Osawatomie fire department mourns loss of firefighter who died in car crash

Josh Coffelt, a volunteer firefighter, died Sunday morning in a car crash.
Josh Coffelt, a volunteer firefighter, died Sunday morning in a car crash.(Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Osawatomie community is mourning the loss of one its first responders.

The Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department announced that Josh Coffelt, a firefighter with the department, died Sunday morning from injuries in a “non-line of duty vehicle accident.”

The City of Osawatomie stated Coffelt was a valued member of its community.

He also worked at K&T Auto, who stated that Coffelt “was more than our employee. He was our friend, our brother, our family. Josh had a heart like no other. He was the kind of guy to give you the shirt of his back. He was a hard worker, always willing to give more with nothing asked in return.”

We are saddened by the sudden loss of one of our firefighters, Josh Coffelt, who died from injuries received in a...

Posted by Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, March 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown Co. Sherrif John Merchant said a 2007 RAV 4 driven by Catherine Martinez was northbound...
One dead following rollover accident in Brown County
A couple of hundred Jayhawk fans turned out at Topeka Regional Airport to welcome the team back...
Hundreds gather at Forbes Field to welcome Final Four-bound KU
A two-vehicle accident caused a power outage in Topeka Sunday afternoon.
A two-vehicle accident on Wanamaker causes power outages in Topeka, leaving minor injuries
Kansas' Christian Braun reacts during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite...
Jayhawks are Final Four bound, beat Miami (FL) in Elite Eight
Former Kansas guard Devon Dotson attempts a free throw in a game against Tennessee.
“This run is for them”: Kansas plays NCAA Tournament in honor of 2020 team

Latest News

Starting Thursday, March 31, the Kansas Cold Weather rule ends.
Any utility services past due may result in disconnection starting March 31
Alyssa Droge
Blood drive scheduled to honor teen who beat Lymphoma
The Kansas Jayhawks are heading to their 16th Final Four.
Headed to Lawrence? City outlines plan for KU Final Four game days
16-year-old Tia Howard is the focus of a KBI issued "endangered persons advisory" issued on...
“Endangered persons advisory” issued for missing Brown Co. 16-year-old