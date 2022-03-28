Monday forecast: Seasonal today, warm tomorrow with a severe weather threat in the evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Most of this week will have temperatures below average for this time of year. The exceptions are today (seasonal) and tomorrow (unseasonably mild). There are also several opportunities for precipitation for the next 8 days but at this time none that are expected to be widespread. At best the rain will be scattered but keep checking back as the forecast continues to be fine-tuned.

The highest impacts with the rain will be late tomorrow into tomorrow evening where there is a potential for strong to severe storms with hail/wind being the main hazards although a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. The other impact will be a low chance for a wintry mix to occur Wednesday night IF precipitation lingers late enough.

Normal High: 62/Normal Low 38 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s from northeast to southwest. Winds E/SE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Winds S 20-35, gusts up to 40 mph.

While some models are indicating some light rain or sprinkles in the morning the chance of rain increases after 5pm tomorrow which will also mean t-storms that may be strong to severe. The storm risk continues through Tuesday night with the instability decreasing by Wednesday morning. This means the threat for t-storms diminishes but hit and miss rain showers will still exist for Wednesday.

As colder air moves in behind the cold front on Wednesday, temperatures may not warm up all that much. In fact for most areas temperatures will likely remain steady if not cool through the day. It’s all going to depend on the timing of the front so keep checking back for updates on this part of the forecast as well as details on the rain chance.

Thursday and most of Friday will be dry before the next round of rain moves in Friday night and may linger into Saturday (uncertainty exists on that). There’s also a rain chance Sunday night in the 8 day but there’s uncertainty on if rain lingers into Monday or not.

Taking Action:

Fire danger threat exists tomorrow especially in north-central KS.

With a risk for severe weather late tomorrow afternoon into the evening hours, make sure you’re prepared for anything. Hail/wind will be the primary hazards although a brief tornado can’t be ruled out.

Keep checking back daily for updates to the forecast especially on the rain chances, timing remains uncertain especially beyond Tuesday night.

Storms develop mainly after 5pm. Hail/wind are the primary threats however brief tornado can't be ruled out. (SPC/WIBW)

Explanation of the 5 risks, and general thunderstorms. From the Storm Prediction Center. (WIBW)

