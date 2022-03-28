Advertisement

MHK residential grassfire gets out of control; causes damage to 60 acres northwest of Colbert Hills

MHK residential grassfire causes damage to 60 acres northwest of Colbert Hills
By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A residential grassfire got out of control Sunday afternoon burning 60 acres before fire crews got it under control.

The fire started at the north end of Tobacco Road near Colbert Hills Golf Course at the northwest edge of Manhattan.

Manhattan Fire crews were called to the scene around 3:40 pm...upon arrival, crews called for mutual aid from Riley County Fire, as the fire was quickly moving outside of city limits across dry grassland.

Riley County Fire took over the fire scene, with the fire being extinguished shortly before 6:00 pm.

Manhattan Fire Department responded with 3 units and 11 firefighters. Riley County Fire Department responded with 8 trucks and 18 volunteer firefighters.

No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported with this fire.

Riley County has issued a Burn Ban for the remainder of Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown Co. Sherrif John Merchant said a 2007 RAV 4 driven by Catherine Martinez was northbound...
One dead following rollover accident in Brown County
Authorities respond to an I-70 accident involving a semi-truck and passenger car near mile...
Woman trapped in vehicle after I-70 accident involving semi
Before it was clear that the KU men’s basketball team was going to move on to the Elite Eight,...
Johnny’s Tavern staff gets $50,000 tip to split
FILE - RCPD searches for Yasmin, a 17-year-old missing out of Manhattan on March 9, 2022.
Missing Kansas girl found safe weeks after she was last seen
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride

Latest News

MHK residential grassfire causes damage to 60 acres northwest of Colbert Hills
A two-vehicle accident caused a power outage in Topeka Sunday afternoon.
A two-vehicle accident on Wanamaker causes power outages in Topeka, leaving minor injuries
Jayhawk Pep Band playing at Forbes Field Topeka Regional Airport.
KU fans plan to welcome home the Jayhawks at Forbes Field
Brown Co. Sherrif John Merchant said a 2007 RAV 4 driven by Catherine Martinez was northbound...
One dead following rollover accident in Brown County