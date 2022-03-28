MHK residential grassfire gets out of control; causes damage to 60 acres northwest of Colbert Hills

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A residential grassfire got out of control Sunday afternoon burning 60 acres before fire crews got it under control.

The fire started at the north end of Tobacco Road near Colbert Hills Golf Course at the northwest edge of Manhattan.

Manhattan Fire crews were called to the scene around 3:40 pm...upon arrival, crews called for mutual aid from Riley County Fire, as the fire was quickly moving outside of city limits across dry grassland.

Riley County Fire took over the fire scene, with the fire being extinguished shortly before 6:00 pm.

Manhattan Fire Department responded with 3 units and 11 firefighters. Riley County Fire Department responded with 8 trucks and 18 volunteer firefighters.

No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported with this fire.

Riley County has issued a Burn Ban for the remainder of Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.